Everton boss Frank Lampard says Anthony Gordon is "going nowhere" after interest arose from Newcastle about a potential move.

The winger made 35 Premier League appearances last season, scoring four goals.

"He is a link to the crowd and a link to the fans as a local boy," Lampard told the club website., external "He gives everything and is a great talent. He is going nowhere. He is our player and we want to build with him."

Gordon, 21, has been given the number 10 shirt for the new season, after his performances in his breakthrough campaign helped save Everton from relegation.

“I don’t want him to think he has to do pirouettes on the halfway line now," added Lampard. "Just do what he was doing last year - plus goals and assists, which is what he is so hungry to do.

“I am delighted he has got his number 10, but I now want him to continue to earn it."