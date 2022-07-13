Chelsea have an interest in Paris St-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe.(Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the Blues have launched a bid to hijack striker Robert Lewandowski's move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona. (Mirror), external

Jorginho, who has one year left on his contract with the club, says he would "like to stay" amid speculation about his future. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Right-back Cesar Azpilicueta is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona, but Chelsea have told him they will only let him leave when they have strengthened their defence. (Mail), external

