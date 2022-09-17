Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Scotland: "I'm disappointed. It's another away game we've lost 1-0.

"I don't think there was a lot in the game, truth be told. We allowed Livingston to play to their strengths.

"We gave away too many free-kicks needlessly in our own half. The one thing you don't want to do against the physicality of Livingston is give them opportunities to put things in your box.

"You'll not see an easier goal conceded all weekend. It was terrible. We need to take more responsibility and have more strength.

"It's always a challenge here and we had to give more than what we did."

"Outwith Celtic, nobody has wiped the floor with us. At times, we're beating ourselves. There's a naivety. but we're here to learn, to get that winning culture that we had last season. But we need to learn quickly.