Brentford 5-2 Leeds: What Marsch said

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, speaking to Match of the Day: "I said last week that I like our team and that doesn't change. We have an incredible mentality and it's now really about getting a little smarter and understanding how to limit what the opponent wants to accomplish on the day and make sure the game is tilted more in our direction.

"We have a good group - we know that. We have work to do and we're going to keep pushing forward."

On his sending off: "I was really calm when they gave a penalty for a play that I didn't think was a penalty. It's called 'clear and obvious' - and, for me, it wasn't clear and obvious. The ruling on the pitch was 'no penalty'. For our [penalty claim], it was clear and obvious.

"If you give one soft VAR penalty decision, it's just an easy thing to do to say it's fair and within the laws of the game to give another, when it's also a more clear penalty. But we didn't get that, and that's what the frustration is.

"When you don't get the behaviour that you think you should get, you have to decide what to do. I can have more discipline and our team can also have more discipline in these moments, but I also have to think about how to discuss these things. I don't know if it's with the league or other referees, because things I was told at manager meetings before the start of the season aren't happening.

"That's really the source of the frustration. I was calm all the time before there's an egregious act for me. I don't ever want to get tossed and I don't want to show disrespect to referees but, when I feel there's disrespect going in the other direction, I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do right now."