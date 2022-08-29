We asked for your comments on Aston Villa's performance after they lost 1-0 to West Ham at Villa Park on Sunday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Stephen: Already looks like a long struggle of a season ahead. We look like a bunch of misfits and toothless up front. How can Bailey and Buendia not be starting games? They have been the only bright sparks so far when they play. We won't get a better set of games to start a season again and we’ve blown it. Big mistake going with Gerrard.

Paul: Too late in making changes to counter the West Ham substitution at half-time and we surrendered midfield. It was clear to see Ings was dead on his feet after 60 minutes but he wasn't changed until after 70 minutes. I’m not sure how Gerard feels the first half was satisfactory as we lacked any movement going forward. He's on borrowed time.

Matt: Villa were swift and efficient when it came to handling Smith’s poor start last year and the new manager bounce helped. Gerrard has not lived up to expectations and must surely be on borrowed time now. Tactically, the team just aren’t performing.

Ad: Nine months into SG's tenure. In the summer, he talked about getting more information and details across to the team. He talked about our style of play, how we want to look with and without the ball. On matchdays, it's all absent. The continued perseverance of deploying Coutinho is absurd, especially over the likes of Buendia and Bailey. At least Buendia works.

Ben: I believe in giving Gerrard time at the club to get things done his way, just like Arteta has had at Arsenal. Changing managers after a short time never helps. However, Villa need to start producing positive results quickly to create ease among the club, players and supporters. If this doesn’t happen, then there could be big trouble.