Analysis: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa
- Published
Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Elland Road
There was no hiding the frustration from Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as his side failed to claim all three points, despite having a man advantage for the last 42 minutes of the match following Luis Sinisterra's sending off for the hosts.
When Ollie Watkins had an effort saved by home goalkeeper Illan Meslier late on, one of a number of fine saves he made, Gerrard booted a bottle of water down the touchline to show his annoyance.
Gerrard will be wondering how his side did not record a second successive league win, which would have been the first time they had done so in this campaign.
In a game full of no-nonsense challenges and 100% commitment, the majority of the quality moments came from Villa, but once again their failure to convert the chances proved costly.
Villa have only scored six goals in the league this season (only Wolves and West Ham have netted fewer) and, as Gerrard said afterwards, this was a chance for a victory that slipped away.
Gerrard said his side are improving but felt his side still had a lot more to work on, even if this goalless draw meant they were now three games unbeaten.