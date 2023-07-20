Matt Doherty has completed a return to Wolves on a free transfer, having spent the last six months at La Liga club Atletico Madrid.

In August 2020, the Republic of Ireland international joined Tottenham after 10 years at Wolves, in a deal worth £13.4m.

Doherty made 44 Premier League appearances for Spurs, scoring three goals, but left the London club back in January on a free transfer.

The defender returns to Molineux on a three-year deal, after making more than 300 appearances during his first spell at the club.