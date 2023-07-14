O’Hara 'desperate' to play at Hampden

Mark O’Hara is already dreaming of a place in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden.

St Mirren’s new captain says he is “desperate” to play at Scotland’s national stadium and believes the cup gives him the best chance.

First up for the Buddies is a trip to Montrose, and Arbroath and Cowdenbeath complete their group.

"A Hampden appearance has been my ambition for a while and I have not yet achieved it,” said midfielder O’Hara.

"It is something that I am desperate to do and this cup would be a great chance to do it.

"I have been put out of the Scottish Cup in the quarter-finals against Hibs on a penalty shoot-out and that was a difficult day so hopefully this year we will be there.

"It is funny, you do think about it [lifting a trophy]. I remember speaking to my dad the other day and I was saying what a feeling that would be.

"It does give you that extra fuel and inspires you, that hopefully that will be happening."