Newcastle United have signed winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old England international has arrived on a five-year contract.

He becomes Eddie Howe's third summer recruit, after forward Yankuba Minteh and midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Barnes made 187 appearances for Leicester and was an FA Cup winner in 2020-21.

Despite the Foxes' relegation to the Championship last season, Barnes had his best top-flight goals return, with 13, to finish as the club's top scorer.