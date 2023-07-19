Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Newcastle United are close to agreeing a deal with Leicester City for winger Harvey Barnes.

Negotiations between the two clubs have been continuing for weeks about a transfer for the 25-year-old.

A fee is still to be agreed but there is growing confidence the matter will be sorted out by the end of the week, which would allow Barnes to link up with Eddie Howe’s squad.

It was always likely Barnes would leave the Foxes following relegation to the Championship.

Barnes is keen to add to his single England cap and also wants to test himself on the Champions League stage.

The move should be made easier by Allan Saint-Maximin’s impending move to Saudi Arabia.