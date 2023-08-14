Tottenham drew 2-2 with Brentford in their Premier League opener on Sunday, in their first outing since the departure of England captain Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

How did the BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily experts feel Tottenham coped without their all-time record goalscorer?

The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton: "James Maddison was really good, brave and composed. He's going to need someone to make more goals for though. That's the thing that we're going to talk about all season with Tottenham - who is going to score the goals from the front three. I hope Richarlison gets a good run, I'm sure he'll do OK, but it's the question we'll have all season is who's going to score the Harry Kane goals? Generally, on the ball Spurs were pretty good, they're still far too easy score goals against though."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker: "If Harry Kane was in that Tottenham side, they would have won that game. They created some great chances, you can see moments and opportunities where if Kane was in the goal area, they would have scored. It was a great game by both teams, I would probably give the edge to Tottenham deserving to win."

Ex-Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha: "I've got to jump in because this is what we're going to do for the whole season every time they don't score enough goals. Kane didn't score 100 goals last season, 30 is high but it wasn't 100, he did miss chances and Spurs had games when they didn't do well. Scoring two goals away at Brentford is pretty good, Maddison looked really good in the game as well and you can see he's going to be a big part of what they do and who they are."

