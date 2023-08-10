Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

Time will tell.

From the team that last played for Burnley in the Premier League, there are so few players remaining. It could be that Connor Roberts, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork all face Manchester City on the opening night. They started the Clarets' last Premier League game against Newcastle in May 2022.

But the style will be very different for people who haven’t seen Burnley since Kompany’s arrival and they may surprise a few sides.

A lot will rest on how quickly the players settle in. Nathan Redmond, Dara O’Shea and yesterday Sander Berge are the only summer arrivals with Premier League experience.

The question is, how quickly can a young goalkeeper and some promising talent from overseas adapt to the demands of the Premier League?

I think it’s safe to say we’ll be entertained, whatever happens.