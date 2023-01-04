A new goalkeeper in January? Your views
January represents Michael Beale's first opportunity to stamp his identity on the Rangers squad, but what would fans like to see him do? This is what you told us.
Ronnie: A top goalkeeper. Another centre-back, alongside Goldson. I still think we need a centre-forward - despite Colak's goals, he does nothing else in a game. We have an abundance of average players who should be moved on. Matondo, Davies, Sands, Wright and fan favourite Jack.
David: Rangers need to strengthen throughout the core of the team. In this window, a first-team defender and a midfielder are a must. If Roofe cannot get fit then a striker as well. Summer will need to see a new goalkeeper or give the gloves to McCrorie.
Anon: A crucial transfer window. Beale has give the kids more time. Devine, King & Lowry add much needed energy. Barisic, Arfield, Jack, Tavernier, Davis, McGregor have been great servants but they're not at the level they were previously.
Bryan: We need to strengthen our attack & our midfield. We need to sign top quality players and get rid of the deadwood and players not performing at the correct level.
William: A new goalkeeper, a midfielder or two - say Billy Gimour with another playmaker. A new centre-back, possibly Porteous of Hibs. Maybe another winger like Kent, who we need to re-sign along with Morelos.
Rab: An aggressive, dynamic midfielder and a right winger with genuine pace and a trick or two about them. Badly needed.