Bournemouth have won four of their last five league games against Nottingham Forest (drawn one), including their only previous top-flight meeting in September, coming from 2-0 behind to win 3-2.

Having been unbeaten in their first six Premier League games under Gary O'Neil (won two, drawn four), Bournemouth have lost eight of their last nine, with a 3-0 win over Everton coming between two runs of four straight defeats. They have lost the last four by an aggregate score of 9-0 - they have never lost five consecutive league games without scoring before.

All five of Nottingham Forest's Premier League wins this season have been to nil, failing to win any of their 13 games in which they have conceded at least once (drawn four, lost nine).

No Premier League ground has seen fewer goals than Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium this season (19), with only Wolves (six) netting fewer home goals than the Cherries (nine) so far. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest have scored just twice in their nine away games this term.

Twelve of Nottingham Forest's 34 Premier League goals conceded this season have come from outside the box, both a league-high total and percentage (35%). However, no side has scored fewer goals from distance than Bournemouth this term (one).