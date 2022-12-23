Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he is "unsure" how the Magpies will approach the January transfer window because of Financial Fair Play restrictions.

During 2022's winter and summer windows, Newcastle spent more than £200m on marquee signings including Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and record purchase Alexander Isak.

The arrivals helped turn a side that was battling relegation at this stage last season into a team currently sitting third in the Premier League.

"We’re in a very different position to where we were last year, when we knew we needed to act and get some good numbers through the door to try to lift the group," Howe admitted.

"Now we’re also in a different position with Financial Fair Play - last year we didn’t have a legacy of transfer fees so we had a gap that we could attack.

"I’m not evading the question but we are unsure what we want the window to look like, we’re not sure what’s going to happen.

"You’ve got to be very careful in my position that you don’t do something that unsettles the group but you’ve also got to be mindful of the fact you don’t want a group that is stale. Getting that balance right is crucial."