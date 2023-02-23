Seamus Coleman remains an important part of the Everton squad as the club fight to avoid relegation, says boss Sean Dyche.

The club captain scored the only goal in the win against fellow relegation candidates Leeds, and won Everton's Player of the Match award.

"I think he can continue to play a big part of it as long as he is fit, he is well and he keeps playing with that edge," said Dyche, who has started the Republic of Ireland international full-back in all three of his games in charge so far.

"I think he’s enjoying the challenge - well, I know he is because I have spoken to him about it. He is enjoying what we have offered so far, he is enjoying the feel of it.

"He’s a very good professional, I think every manager who has been here has spoken about that."

Coleman is currently the longest-serving player for a club in the Premier League - he has been playing for Everton for 14 years, making more than 380 appearances.