Your favourite Everton goals

Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Crystal Palace score and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header against Crystal Palace got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your choices:

Steven: Undoubtedly Graeme Sharp v Liverpool in the 1984-85 title season. Fabulous pass, control and absolute screamer. It was my first derby at Anfield too so a fantastic day.

Daniel: Everton were away at Chelsea in the FA Cup in 2011. I was standing with my Dad and cousin in the away end, right behind the goal. Leighton Baines had a free-kick just outside the box with minutes to go, we were 1-0 down. Bainsey curled the ball into the top corner and we went on to win on pens. Exhilarating!

Stephen: The best goal I have ever seen was Graeme Sharp scoring for Everton at Anfield in the derby - it nearly broke the net. This is followed by Wayne Rooney against Arsenal at Goodison, then Seamus Coleman against Leeds earlier this season. And Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Crystal Palace last season.

Brendan: Best goal I’ve ever seen at Goodison was probably James McFadden’s sublime late winner against Charlton at the Park End, closely followed by Pat Nevin’s ice-cool chip against Manchester United at the Street End 1988-89.

Phil: Rooney v West Ham - sitting in Gwladys Street seeing Rooney hit it from halfway line and it sailing over Joe Hart's head. What a strike!