Creation of a Fan Advisory Board 'a truly massive step' for Chelsea

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea's announcement on Wednesday of the creation of a Fan Advisory Board, external is a truly massive step for the club and supporters (neither can exist without the other of course).

In what is the biggest development for fan relations between the two since Ken Bates created Chelsea Pitch Owners in the early 1990s - Stamford Bridge and its grounds are owned by the CPO - Todd Boehly and co have made good on their early promise to fan groups to create what on paper looks like a world-leading structured relationship between a football club and the supporters.

Kudos to the new owners for following through on this aim as it can only enhance fan relations.

Saturday's home game against Leeds United is also a nominated day for the ongoing foodbank donations organised by the Chelsea Supporters' Trust to help the local Hammersmith and Fulham Foodbank (the borough in which Chelsea play their home games).

The CST is also helping to organise another annual charity event, known as the Big Stamford Bridge Sleep Out, on Saturday, 25 March under the East Stand in aid of the local Stoll charity for homeless veterans.