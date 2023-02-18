Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

If Barry Robson wants the Aberdeen job on a permanent basis, this defeat has surely hampered his prospects.

Defeat at Celtic Park is no disgrace, but Aberdeen were miles off it.

Their back three was cruelly exposed but Robson opted not to change things until sending on defender Hayden Coulson for striker Bojan Miovski at the break.

His side struggled to make it out of their own half in a pitiful first-half display, and had no impact up front throughout.