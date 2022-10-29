Hibs 3-0 St Mirren: What the manager said
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We got caught in two stools today. We didn't know whether we were playing short or going longer and ended up doing neither. We were below par throughout.
"We collectively take the blame for that, I take the blame for that. It's now reset, know what we're good at and get back to doing that next week.
"We weren't good enough to get anything out of the game today. We can use all the excuses in the world but we have to look in the mirror and as a group we weren't good enough to get anything and didn't deserve to."