St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "W﻿e got caught in two stools today. We didn't know whether we were playing short or going longer and ended up doing neither. We were below par throughout.

"W﻿e collectively take the blame for that, I take the blame for that. It's now reset, know what we're good at and get back to doing that next week.

"﻿We weren't good enough to get anything out of the game today. We can use all the excuses in the world but we have to look in the mirror and as a group we weren't good enough to get anything and didn't deserve to."