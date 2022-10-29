Hibs boss Lee Johnson makes two changes as he seeks to end a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Magennis is suspended after his red card against St Johnstone, and fellow midfielder Josh Campbell drops to the bench.

Nohan Kenneh and Ewan Henderson come into the middle of the park in their places.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson goes with the same XI that defeated Dundee United last time as he seeks a first ever victory at Easter Road as manager.