'It's difficult to be patient' - Marsch
- Published
It’s difficult to be patient as a manager, I want to win every game. I ask the lads to invest everything they have into our process & each other. My experience is that they will benefit massively from this mentality. We’re getting better, no doubt, & I back these men all the way! pic.twitter.com/hxZy0jzufY— Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) October 17, 2022
Jesse Marsch has pointed to his frustrations after Leeds' defeat to Arsenal on Sunday left them winless in six games.
The Whites now sit 15th in the Premier League and travel to 19th-placed Leicester on Thursday.
Marsch insists his side are "getting better".
Elsewhere defender Liam Cooper has tweeted Sunday's home loss to the Gunners was a "tough one to take", adding: "Quick turnaround and looking for three points midweek. On a personal note, delighted to have made my 250th appearance."