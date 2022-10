Jesse Marsch has pointed to his frustrations after Leeds' defeat to Arsenal on Sunday left them winless in six games.

The Whites now sit 15th in the Premier League and travel to 19th-placed Leicester on Thursday.

Marsch insists his side are "getting better".

Elsewhere defender Liam Cooper has tweeted Sunday's home loss to the Gunners was a "tough one to take", adding: "Quick turnaround and looking for three points midweek. On a personal note, delighted to have made my 250th appearance."