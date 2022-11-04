S﻿teve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

M﻿ikel Arteta's side have won all nine of their home games this season, but this performance will not be one he is likely to refer back to quickly, and he will also have been concerned to see defender Takehiro Tomiyasu limp off less than 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

And as nerves appeared to creep in with news that PSV Eindhoven were leading in Norway against Bodo/Glimt, Arsenal retreated towards their own goal, which provided plenty of encouragement to opponents languishing six points adrift at the bottom of the Swiss League.

The form of Gabriel Jesus, who has now gone eight games without a goal and missed a glorious second-half opportunity, is also a situation Arteta believes will change.

"It does bother him, for sure," Arteta added.

"When he scores two he wants to score four. He had a couple of good chances, but what he generates for the team is amazing. Last week, he gave three assists; today he was involved in every action again. The goals will come."