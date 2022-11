Lucas Paqueta has returned to training after a collarbone injury and could make his comeback for West Ham on Sunday.

Lukasz Fabianski is expected to be fit despite despite being substituted because of a knee problem last weekend.

Crystal Palace pair Odsonne Edouard and Cheick Doucoure trained on Friday afternoon.

Both will be assessed on Saturday before a decision is made on their involvement in this game.

