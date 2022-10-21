Following the sacking of Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, callers on BBC Radio WM were quick to make their feelings known on last night's West Midlands Football Phone-in.

H﻿ere are some of the comments:

"﻿Congratulations to all the Aston Villa players for getting their second manager sacked within 12 months. Everyone complained about him [Gerrard] but look at the players out there on that pitch, look at them! They weren't playing for Gerrard. They are playing for themselves."

"﻿Gerrard was a fantastic player we all know that but it doesn't mean he will make a good manager. When he was managing in Scotland I was one of the biggest fans for him to come here and manage Aston Villa. I have got egg all over my face! It has gone completely wrong for him!"

"There was no style of play under Gerrard. It is really surprising for how long he has been in the game and the type of managers he has played under across his career. You would have thought he would have learned something under them."