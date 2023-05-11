Brighton go to Arsenal on Sunday hoping to get their European challenge back on track after a chastening 5-1 home defeat by Everton on Monday.

Former Albion striker Warren Aspinall believes most of their remaining opponents will be feeling the pinch to achieve their targets even more than the Seagulls.

"There's pressure on the teams we're playing," Aspinall told the Albion Unlimited podcast on BBC Radio Sussex. "For Arsenal, the pressure's on them as they need to win and can't afford to draw against us.

"We go to Newcastle and the pressure's on them to win to keep in the Champions League spots. They're at home and the fans will be going crazy - can we get the first goal to quieten the fans? Then it's completely different.

"Can Manchester City keep up the pressure to win the title? Then the last game of the season [against Aston Villa] there could be pressure or it might not be, depending how the season goes until then.

"Leaving the Southampton game out of it, the three games before our last game are pressure [games] but there's more pressure on the other teams than just us."

