As Leicester head into the crucial final five games of the season, injured striker Kelechi Iheanacho will be a big miss.

That's the view of Leicester Mercury's Jordan Blackwell on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, after Dean Smith confirmed it would be difficult to get the striker back before the end of the season.

"I do think it is a big blow," said Blackwell. "Leicester are at their best when Iheanacho is in the team whether he's upfront or slightly deeper with another striker ahead of him.

"He's got a knack for scoring goals. He holds the ball up really well and is a good focal point for the team. It's overlooked how good he is at creating chances.

"There's so much he brings to a team and Leicester will really miss him."

The Foxes come up against relegation rivals Everton on Monday where they will be hoping to claim an important three points.

"Sometimes it gets overlooked [how important he is] because when he is off his game he usually has a stinker," added Blackwell.

"But, even that Iheanacho I would still want in the team because even when he is in that mood, he ends up on the end of chances.

"I will be intrigued as to how Leicester play without him."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds