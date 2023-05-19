Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent sports editor

It has become clear quite quickly that Swansea City manager Russell Martin is a man who Southampton would like as their next boss.

When a broadcaster reads out on air this phrase in relation the 37-year-old being linked with the club - "Southampton want a coach who prefers to dominate possession on the field and develop players. The club are looking to secure alignment between the ownership, incoming director of football Jason Wilcox, and a new head coach" - you know it’s been lifted from a briefing.

It's a way of preparing the ground for discussions to open with the man they want, even though they’ll need to get permission from Swansea’s American owners first, as he has a year left on his current deal.

Martin was due to be in the States this weekend before the planned end-of-season meeting, which could have become the catalyst for Saints to make their move, was cancelled. His reputation and playing style so far at MK Dons and Swansea certainly fits the “a coach who prefers to dominate possession” remit, but the reaction to the news that he’s the leading contender has been met with mixed feelings from Saints fans.

I’ve been calling for Sport Republic to act quickly in their pursuit of a new manager, and as far as that goes, it’s good news that things are moving behind the scenes. Style-wise, Martin’s football will be pleasing on the eye if he’s appointed and he may well have plenty of good young players at his disposal that he can shape and improve in his image.

Current manager Ruben Selles will no doubt leave the club at the end of the season after revealing today that he has no plans to be a coach for anyone else now, and wants another manager’s job having got a taste for it, albeit a bitter one. He took on the Saints job in the most trying of circumstances and has conducted himself with humility and decency. I wish him well – he’s a good man.

As for Martin, he may have a decision to make if the Swansea owners offer him an extension to his current deal. But after differences of opinion in the past and a lack of spending in the January window, he may see Saints as the next step up on his ambitious, driven journey. If he heads south, he’s got a lot to do to arrest the decline at Southampton, to put together a squad that is immediately competitive at the top of the Championship, and to re-energise the fanbase. Here’s hoping he can do that, and turn his impressive possession and xG stats into wins – at the end of the day, that’s all he’ll be judged on, and rightly so.