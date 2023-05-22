With Southampton already down and Nottingham Forest now safe, the two remaining relegation spots in the Premier League will be filled by either Leeds United, Leicester City or Everton.

Survival is no longer in Leeds' hands; they must beat Tottenham at Elland Road on Sunday to stand any chance of staying up.

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Leicester aren't out of it yet - they could beat Newcastle on Monday night and then really throw things up in the air - but Everton or Leeds to go down.

"I know Leeds have been down there, but they are one of the big clubs in England. Everton have never been relegated from the Premier League and I think they've been in the top flight the longest of any club. It's a monumental final day."

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker said it would be unfair to throw any blame towards manager Sam Allardyce, who was appointed with four games of the season to play.

"It's harsh to say Sam Allardyce should be judged on this Leeds fiasco," said Reo-Coker. "It's been an absolute mess. Whoever makes the decisions on hiring managers made the wrong decision.

"If they'd brought Sam in earlier instead of Javi Gracia, I think he probably would have turned them around and kept them up. The responsibility falls with whoever was hiring managers at Leeds."

Ex-Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner added: "Historically, it [keeping teams up] has been what he [Allardyce] does, but he's got four games. He's played against two teams in the top four in Manchester City and Newcastle, then West Ham on Sunday and Tottenham coming up.

"Four managers since the start of February - interim or whatever - is a horror show, to be honest. I don't think Sam can be pointed at for any of that."

