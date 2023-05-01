Scotland and Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie said Leeds United are repeatedly making the same defensive errors and "it's so hard to watch".

After shipping four goals against Bournemouth on Sunday, Leeds have now conceded more Premier League goals than any other team since the start of last season (146).

Corsie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It's almost like they don’t review the last game. They just pretend it never happened and move on.

"The errors they make are relentless and they are the same errors. It’s so hard to watch. They have a goalkeeper who must be low on confidence because the number of goals they concede is far too many.

"I thought they might possibly be OK, but the form the are in right now and the games they have left, they are in a very difficult position."

Former Republic of Ireland and Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly added: "It makes it feel like the players have lost any sort of chance of staying up, even though they are actually still out of the relegation zone.

"As much as they are shipping goals, when you look at their defensive work and their shape and organisation, they are being pulled apart. They will be watching their video analysis with their hands over their eyes.

"It was crazy defending, but they continually do it. It doesn’t change and that’s what is worrying. They have to think it is still in their own hands and somehow they are not in the relegation zone."

Did you know?

Leeds conceded 23 Premier League goals in April, a new record in a month, with the previous record also held by Leeds in February 2022 (20). It’s the most goals let in by a top-flight side in a month since Birmingham City also conceded 23 in April 1965.

The Whites lost five league games in April, their most in a month since April 2015 (five) in the Championship, and most in a month in the Premier League since April 1996 (also five).

