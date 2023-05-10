'West Ham safe in my mind' - Brown

West Ham "do not need" another result to secure Premier League safety this season, according to former Charlton defender Steve Brown.

The Hammers' 1-0 win over Manchester United, helped by David de Gea's left them seven points above the relegation zone with three games to play.

"You take any win however it comes when you're down the bottom and you're desperate for one," Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"It's got West Ham safe in my mind, I can't see them in trouble now. I don't think they even need to get another result, even though the supporters want it."

West Ham have been embroiled in the relegation battle because of runs of poor results this season, but Brown feels their style of play has helped them out of trouble and is something they deserve credit for.

"West Ham are very comfortable out of possession, they have a great setup and they are hard to break down," he added.

"They create a lot of chances from not a lot of possession, so they're quite dynamic when they are in possession, getting forward quickly and creating chances.

"They were under a lot of pressure - let's not pretend they weren't - and they dealt with that pressure.

"I think they deserve a lot of credit for that and they have got results at the right times."

