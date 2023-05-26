It was "the West Ham way" to reach the Europa Conference League final with a late goal against AZ Alkmaar, says striker Michail Antonio.

The Hammers progressed to their first major European final since 1976 with a 94th minute winner in the second leg of the semi-final against the Dutch side.

David Moyes' side will now face Italian outfit Fiorentina in the final in Prague on the 7 June.

"I wouldn't change a single thing about that game. That game was completely and utterly the West Ham way," said striker Michail Antonio on the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"They were a quality team so they had a lot of possession. We were holding them off, hitting them on the counter, then we get the late goal.

"It's the West Ham way. It's just how West Ham were meant to get to the final, it was just meant to be that way."

After securing their Premier League place for another season, it gives the east London team an opportunity to get ahead in their preparation for the match.

"There's a possibility of us getting a few days off and then back in training," said the forward.

"We'll fly out there a few days before to try and acclimatise, get used to the weather. It's going to be preparation, preparation, preparation."