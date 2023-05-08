'Arsenal are going to keep Man City honest and keep asking questions'

The Athletic's Adam Crafton said Arsenal's job now is to push Manchester City as far as they can for as long as they can in the title race.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that he expects the Gunners to win their three remaining Premier League games.

"People have been saying over the past few weeks: 'Oh, have they bottled the title?'" he said.

"But they are going to end up with 90 points, I think.

"I expect them to win every game from now until the end of the season. A team that gets 90 points in this Premier League are going to end up with 25 to 30 points more than Liverpool, who have a pretty good squad.

"You could tell from what Mikel Arteta said, and what Martin Odegaard said after the game, that what happened last year at Newcastle when they fell out of the Champions League place and they were bullied a bit [was in their minds].

"They are going to keep Manchester City honest and keep asking questions.

"As long as Arsenal keep them to the second to last day of the season, they can look at themselves and say: 'We've done our job.'"

