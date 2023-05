Tottenham's managerial search took another twist on Thursday when Feyenoord boss Arne Slot ruled himself out of the race by opting to remain with the Dutch side.

He is the latest manager linked with the role to be ruled out after Julian Naglesmann, Vincent Kompany and Roberto de Zerbi all opted against a move to North London.

What next for Spurs - give interim manager Ryan Mason a go at the top job? Or keep searching for the right name?

