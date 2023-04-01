Brighton 3-3 Brentford: What Frank said

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It's a good point but the thing is we were in front three times in the game and with that in mind, even though in periods Brighton dominated, we never looked like losing.

"Of course, if they had equalised earlier, then you never know. But after the equaliser, I think it was even both ways and we had a fantastic chance, a few set pieces. Maybe we could've nicked it.

"Overall, I think it was a fair point and a good point for us. Brighton did well. I don't think that we played to our normal standard. I know we can be much better than this, we normally defend much better in general, but especially with the first two goals.

"I know we can do much better and we have to do much better.

"I told the boys that I love the effort, I love the body on the line. They gave everything and I love the determination but we have more in us."

On David Raya: "David is a fantastic keeper, I've said this many times and he performed fantastically for us today. He's been good the whole season but this shows that defensively today we were not there. We really, really needed him with a lot of good saves.

"If this is the first time we've needed that this season, that's not bad. He's been good but today we really needed him with some crucial saves."

On Pontus Jansson: "It was good to have Pontus back. Brilliant goal, brilliant header.

On both clubs: "I think both teams showed what they are good at. We can defend better but we are very dangerous when we go forward, in open play, in set pieces and on the counter - and we showed that today.

"We saw two teams, two clubs that have done fantastically over the years. You see a Brighton team that is slightly ahead of us on the journey. Hopefully we can close the gap."