Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer on Harry Kane breaking England's goalscoring record in Thursday's win over Italy:

This night in southern Italy was a crowning moment for Kane who, in an indifferent season for his club, also became Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer and now holds the same title for England.

Achieving these two landmarks are a simple measure of what marks him down as a world-class striker.

What should be remembered after this night in Naples is England have been privileged to have such an outstanding striker at their disposal, someone who has every right to stand in the company of those he overtook in the 44th minute of their first win against Italy in Italy since 1961.

Kane, it is right to point out, is far more than just a striker. He is the complete forward. He can link play from all parts, has a prodigious work-rate and has offered so much more than goals in his international career.

And, barring injuries or some unforeseen loss of form, Kane will have power to add over coming years to push his record far into the distance and away from those who may have their sights on surpassing him.

Such are the high standards he maintains, there is no reason why Kane cannot end his England career with a total that will take an awful lot of beating - and a record that will need a truly great striker to overtake it.

Read more from Phil on Kane's record here