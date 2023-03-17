In stark contrast to this season's Champions League campaign, the 1992-93 season saw Rangers thrive on Europe's biggest stage.

They saw off Danish side Lyngby and English champions Leeds United to reach the group stage where they remained unbeaten, finishing just a point behind eventual winners Marseille, whose title was later stripped for match-fixing.

A spot in the final was still up for grabs, though, when Walter Smith's side welcomed Club Bruges to Ibrox on 17 March 1993.

After Ian Durrant drilled in the opener, Lorenzo Staelens' second-half equaliser stunned the capacity crowd and left Rangers needing a late goal.

It would arrive in the most unlikely of circumstances. Scott Nisbet's cross took a wicked deflection and spun over the stranded goalkeeper and into the net to the dismay of the visiting Belgians, and to the delight of the home fans and players.