T﻿ransfer news: Napoli set minimum fee for Blues target Osimhen

Gossip column graphic

Napoli value 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United, at a minimum of 150m euros (£131.7m). (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Paris St-Germain remain in contact with the representatives of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. (90min)

The Blues face having to raise substantial amounts of money by selling off players this summer to avoid breaching the Premier League's financial rules next year. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea, Tottenham and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. (Mail)

