Jesus extends remarkable run
- Published
Gabriel Jesus was on target in the 2-2 draw at West Ham, extending a run that forms part of our mini stat pack.
Arsenal failed to win back-to-back Premier League games despite having a two-goal lead in each for a very first time, with the Gunners only the fifth side ever to do so in the competition.
Arsenal went 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League away game for the first time since February 2011 against Newcastle United, a game they ended up drawing 4-4.
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus has never lost any of the 54 Premier League games in which he has scored (W49 D5), the joint-most games in which a player has scored in the competition without losing one, along with James Milner (W43 D11).
Martin Odegaard has scored eight goals away from home in the Premier League this season, the most by an Arsenal midfielder in a single season in the competition.