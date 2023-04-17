Jesus extends remarkable run

Gabriel Jesus scoresGetty Images

Gabriel Jesus was on target in the 2-2 draw at West Ham, extending a run that forms part of our mini stat pack.

  • Arsenal failed to win back-to-back Premier League games despite having a two-goal lead in each for a very first time, with the Gunners only the fifth side ever to do so in the competition.

  • Arsenal went 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League away game for the first time since February 2011 against Newcastle United, a game they ended up drawing 4-4.

  • Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus has never lost any of the 54 Premier League games in which he has scored (W49 D5), the joint-most games in which a player has scored in the competition without losing one, along with James Milner (W43 D11).

  • Martin Odegaard has scored eight goals away from home in the Premier League this season, the most by an Arsenal midfielder in a single season in the competition.