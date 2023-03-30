Hibernian v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Hibs are looking to avoid suffering back-to-back home league defeats for the first time since December 2021 (run of three), having lost their last such game 4-1 to Rangers in March.

Kevin van Veen has scored 14 league goals this season, the most by a Motherwell player in a single campaign since David Turnbull in 2018-19 (15). Those 14 goals account for a league-high proportion of 39% of his side’s goals this term, while 10 of them have been scored away from home, the most for the Steelmen on the road in a Premiership season since John Sutton in 2013-14 (also 10).

Hibs have won both of their leagues games against Motherwell this season, and could win three matches in a single top-flight campaign against the Steelmen for the first time since 2006-07.

After a 2-0 victory at Ross County in March, Motherwell could win successive away league outings for the first time since their first two such matches of this season (v St Mirren and Aberdeen).