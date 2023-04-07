If N'Golo Kante makes an appearance in Chelsea's Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday under new caretaker coach Frank Lampard, the midfielder's last four games will have been under four different managers.

The France international began the season under Thomas Tuchel, before picking up a hamstring injury that kept him out until March.

He made his return coming off the bench in Graham Potter's final game in charge, the 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa, before starting in Bruno Saltar's one game in charge against Liverpool on Tuesday.