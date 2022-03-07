Spurs 5-0 Everton: Conte reaction

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte talking to BBC Sport: "A good night for sure. For my players and our fans, I am sure they are very delighted for this performance. A very important three points for the table.

"We will try to fight until the end for the best possible position in the table. A top four race for sure and we want to be involved. I think we are becoming stronger in many aspects.

"We have to avoid ups and downs and to be a stable team. We have to take the responsibility now. We have to fight to reach the best possible position and to fight for a place in the Champions League.

"For sure it won't be easy. We need to have ambition and I think we can do this, I think we ready to do this.

"A good night, but I always say to my players 'from tomorrow' we need to prepare for the game against United. I want an important answer in an important game to confirm what I think that this team is improving. Now this is the past."