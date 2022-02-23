Burnley v Tottenham: Team news

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is confident Maxwel Cornet and Wout Weghorst will be fit despite being forced off against Brighton.

James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood could return but Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Charlie Taylor and Matej Vydra remain out.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has said Harry Kane is fit and joked he would pick the England captain even if he had "one leg".

The forward was a slight doubt after suffering a knock during his match-winning performance against Manchester City on Saturday.

Spurs are without Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp, but Sergio Reguilon is nearing full fitness.

Would you put Tarkowski back in your starting XI?

Who makes your Spurs starting line-up?