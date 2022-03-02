Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I was at Anfield when these two sides last played each other, only nine days ago. Although Liverpool won, I was impressed by Norwich, because they had a real go.

I'm not sure the Canaries will approach this cup tie in quite the same way, though, because they have an absolutely huge home game this weekend against relegation rivals Brentford that I am sure they will be focusing on - it's obviously much more important for them.

I expect Liverpool will leave out quite a few players who featured at Wembley on Sunday, but Jurgen Klopp's squad is definitely strong enough to get them through this tie.

The way he is managing now, he is giving games to everyone in his squad.

In previous years, when he didn't have the same strength in depth, these domestic cup competitions were a nuisance but now he has a strong squad he can use the cups to give players game time that they wouldn't otherwise have, and still win the tie.

More games for everyone means they are sharp whenever they are needed, and rotation is not such a big deal full stop - it means it's not a problem to rest players, so it is helping them in the Premier League too.

Bru-C's prediction: 3-0

Norwich played really well at Anfield in February but I don't see them keeping Liverpool out.

