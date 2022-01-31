Back on English turf!
It's good to see you back in the Premier League, @ChrisEriksen8 💙 pic.twitter.com/HVZEYqa0ZZ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022
Christian Eriksen made over 300 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 69 goals and registering 90 assists after joining them from Ajax in 2013.
He moved to Inter Milan in January 2020 and now he's back in England with Brentford.