Your thoughts on the Foxes' transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Leicester so far - who should Brendan Rodgers buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views:

Jane: We really need a replacement the calibre of Evans in central defence. Soyuncu is not the same player without Evans next to him and Vestergaard is a poor signing. We also need the captain to be on the pitch rather than Kasper. We also need another striker.

Anonymous: Must sign a world class centre-back. Must keep Tielemans.

Bryan: We need a leader and that’s got to come in the form of a central defender. Evans has injury issues and is missed hugely. Kasper wears the arm band but doesn’t lead. Even though he can be a great shot stopper. When we have full squad fitness, a seasoned highly-regarded professional at the back will help with the youngsters.

