S﻿hamoon Hafez, BBC Sport in Qatar

He was described before the match as Brazil's key "invisible man", by full-time Casemiro was being lauded as the "best midfielder in the world".

Brazil's World Cup match against Switzerland looked to be heading for a dour, goalless draw but the Manchester United player had other ideas.

With seven minutes remaining and some fans heading for the exits, Casemiro fired an unstoppable, angled drive into the far corner of the net to leave the remaining supporters roaring in delight and fire his side into the last 16 with a game to spare.

"I scored but is important to have assisted the whole team," said the midfielder, who was player of the match.

"When we win, we win together, when we lose, we lose together. It doesn't change my mindset.

"This is a group, the Brazil national team as players, we must play as a group. That is most important to get the title."

Read more here