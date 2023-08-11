Sam Davis, Back of the Net, external

Where will you finish? We could certainly surprise a few this season and most Bournemouth fans are quietly confident. Having said that, it is the Premier League and 17th will do us just fine. Head says 17th, heart says we could get 14th. Always follow your heart, 14th.

Young talent to breakthrough? We have a lot of exciting young players within the squad, but our new energetic and tenacious left-back Milos Kerkez could be the standout. Signed from AZ Alkmaar, keep an eye on him.

Who needs to move on? We have shipped a few out who were on the periphery, but currently Jamal Lowe still remains at the club despite not being involved during pre-season. He’s definitely surplus to requirements, but would still be a decent asset for a Championship club.

Happy with your manager? He’s yet to manage a competitive game, but the signs are encouraging. Very highly thought of, while the football is certainly more offensive and better on the eye.

Who will be your best signing? I am hoping we will get a few more bodies in, but currently it has to be Kerkez.

What are you most looking forward to? Attacking football. We’ve had a couple of successful seasons, but it has been very pragmatic and not the greatest watch.

