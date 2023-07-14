'We've lost seven targets to other clubs' - Martindale rues difficult window

David Martindale outlined the difficulty he’s facing in the transfer window with budget cuts at Livingston and says he has missed out on seven targets to other Premiership clubs.

With mainstays Nicky Devlin, Jack Fitzwater and Stephane Omeonga having departed Livi this summer, Martindale is seeking three more signings after adding defenders Mikey Devlin and Miles Welch-Hayes and midfielder Mo Sangare.

“It’s been a difficult transfer window, we’ve had to shave a considerable amount off of our budget which has made recruiting players a little bit more difficult,” said the manager.

“It's probably made me more creative in terms of who I'm trying to bring in and where I'm trying to bring them in from.

“We’ve lost seven targets to other clubs within the league but I'm extremely happy with what we have brought in.

“I want to be active and I've got another two or three to bring in after the players we’ve lost.

“We lose three or four big players every season so we’ve got to do a rebuild. Trying to replace them is not easy with the finances and salaries that these players were on, and there’s been budget cuts so I’ve not even got their salary to spend.”