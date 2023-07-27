Hagi 'confident of great season'

Rangers lost their latest pre-season friendly 3-1 at home to Olympiakos, but Ianis Hagi was brimming with confidence afterwards about his own prospects for the coming campaign.

The Romania midfielder missed almost the whole of 2022 through injury and only made 13 fleeting appearances before the end of last season.

He also was only given the final 15 minutes against the Greek visitors at Ibrox on Wednesday.

However, Hagi told Rangers TV: "I feel really strong. I feel I am at the same level as everybody else. It is just a matter of minutes for me.

"My confidence is really high and I can't wait for the season to start. I know what type of player I am, I know what I can bring to the table and without doubt I know I'll have a great season."

Obviously disappointed at the scoreline, Hagi added: "It's minutes into our legs. It's been quite tough the last two weeks.

"We had a lot of running - a lot of kilometres into our legs - so it's not easy going out there and play through your fatigue, but you have to do it to be ready for the start of the season."